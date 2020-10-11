North Carolina man killed in shooting after argument erupts at card game, authorities say

An argument at a card game in North Carolina escalated into a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday, investigators said.

Deputies responded around 3 a.m. to a report of two men shot at a home in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

DENVER SHOOTING AT PROTEST LEAVES 1 DEAD; NEWS STATION'S PRIVATE SECURITY GUARD IN CUSTODY

“The shootings are the result of an argument at a card game,” the sheriff’s office said.

Rodney Lewis, 54, was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, investigators said.

A second gunshot victim, 24-year-old Jamel R. Hendrix, had been rushed to a hospital before deputies arrived. Hendrix died of his injuries en route to the hospital, according to authorities.

No further details on the circumstances leading to the argument or on the relationship between the two men were immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office homicide unit was investigating.