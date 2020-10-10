One person killed at opposing Black Lives Matter, pro-police protests in Denver

One person was shot and killed, and two suspects were taken into custody during protests between opposing groups in Denver's Civic Center Park Saturday.

Video of the incident shows one gunshot being fired. Denver Police then quickly cordoned off the scene, giving medical aid to the victim and arresting a possible suspect.

The Denver Post reports that the man who was shot was part of a pro-police "Patriot Rally."

"The incident occurred after a man participating in what was billed a 'Patriot Rally' sprayed mace at another man. That man then shot the other individual with a handgun near the courtyard outside the Denver Art Museum," the newspaper reports.

The Denver Police Department later announced that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

One side of the protests was characterized as a "Black Lives Matter Anti-Fascist Soup Drive" on Facebook. Some of the groups attending were Denver Communists, Colorado Socialist Revolution, Anon Resistance Movement, W.I.T.C.H. Denver, H.O.E.S (Help on Every Street), and Front Range Mutual Aid Network.

Local news outlet Westword reported that on the other side, pro-police groups organized a "Patriot Muster."

“We scheduled our action after learning that the militia-fascists had called a ‘patriot muster’ against the Black Lives Matter movement, anti-fascists and Marxists,” a representative for Denver Communists told Westword. “That’s us — guilty as charged and happy to oblige with our presence.”