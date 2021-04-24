North Carolina man arrested, charged with murder of 7-year-old during alleged road rage incident

North Carolina police made an arrest in the murder of a 7-year-old during a possible road rage incident.

Hickory police arrested Douglas Mason Wilson, 23, on Thursday night at 7:53 p.m., and charged him with first-degree murder, according to a department press release.

Wilson was staying at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hickory on Thursday afternoon when police arrested him. He was initially brought in on unrelated warrants issued by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Hickory Record.

Wilson is accused of killing Zakylen Greylen Harris, 7, after an alleged road rage incident turned grim.

Harris was in the car with his mother and younger siblings when she inadvertently cut off Wilson’s car. Hickory police said Wilson fired a single shot, which struck young Harris in the neck.

Police described the murder as "a random act of violence."

"At this time, we’re exploring all options," Hickory Police Capt. Jeff Young said during a news conference Thursday. Young asserted that Wilson did not know the Harris family.

Harris’ mother described hearing a "female voice" during the incident, after which she believed someone reached around the driver and shot out the passenger window. The Hickory Police Department said it is searching for a possible female accomplice.

During a Friday court appearance, Wilson requested the judge to remove media cameras from the courtroom, which the judge denied, WBTV reported. Wilson proceeded to make faces at reporters as his charges were read aloud.

No family was present in the courtroom.

Police Chief Thurman Whisnat said that a lot of work is yet to be done in the case, despite the arrest.

Wilson is being held without bond at the Catawba County Detention Facility.

The New York Post's Jorge Fitz-Gibbon contributed to this report.