Oregon
Published

Sheriff: 3 die in intentional crash on Oregon coast highway

Cory Orsenico was reported for several reckless driving instances, police say

Associated Press
A man driving recklessly on U.S. Highway 101 along the Oregon coast Thursday intentionally collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing himself and two other people, authorities said.

Cory Orsenico, 32, of California was reported multiple times for dangerous driving while he drove north before he crossed the highway into the path of a vehicle driven by Dawn Adams, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release.

Before the crash, Orsenico had been reported for speeding, swerving, passing on corners, cutting off vehicles, running through red lights and speeding through a school zone in Bandon, the news release said.

Police from several agencies were trying to locate Orsenico when he crashed, the sheriff’s office said.

Adams, 54, and passenger Jeffrey Adams, 78, both of Bandon, Oregon died in the crash. They and Orsenico died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is under investigation by several agencies.

