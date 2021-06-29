Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
North Carolina drive-by shootings kill girl, 9, injure two others

One witness says one of the shootings sounded as though a high-caliber weapon was used

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Authorities in Statesville, North Carolina responded Monday evening to separate drive-by shootings that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl and injuries to two other children.

Fox 48 Charlotte reported that one of the fatal shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. A 7-year-old was also shot and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Both children were Black, police said. Witnesses told police that the shots were fired from inside a white Mercedes. 

The report said a short time later, a 10-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound in a drive-by shooting. The car was described as a white car, possibly a Honda Accord.

Jonathan Caldwell, who was having a barbecue with his family, told WSOC-TV  that he heard the gunshots and watched two cars speed by.

"It sounded almost like fireworks," he said. "It was high-caliber weapons. I was in the military, and I know what weapons sound like."

Police told the station that the children were not the intended targets.

