Georgia
Published

Norfolk Southern train derails in Georgia

Georgia authorities and Norfolk Southern, the operator of the train, did not say what the locomotive was hauling

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A train derailed Monday in central Georgia, authorities said. 

The Warner Robbins Police Department said State Route 247 was closed between North Davis Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard due to a train derailment. 

A spokesman for Norfolk Southern told Fox News one of its trains had been derailed. He did not have any other information about the locomotive. 

A train derailed Tuesday in Warner Robbins, Georgia, officials said. No injuries were reported. 

Emergency crews were on scene but no injuries were reported, the Houston County Emergency Management Agency said. 

Initial reports suggested that hazardous materials were leaking from the derailed train. However, HCEMA disputed that.

"No hazardous materials are involved or leaking however we urge drivers to use alternate routes to limit traffic for our responders," the agency posted to Facebook. 

This is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.