Virginia police, feds investigating after 2 shot at Social Security building: report

Police and federal agencies are investigating after two people were shot Monday at a Social Security Administration building in Norfolk, Va., a report said.

One of those injured is believed to be the suspect, WAVY reported.

Officers received a call around 4 p.m. about a shooting at 5850 Lake Herbert Drive, an address for a building that houses the Social Security office in the city, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Pictures and videos on social media captured several police cars near the building and officers standing on the street.

A Norfolk Bomb Squad truck arrived around 5:15 p.m. and several officers armed with long guns were seen leaving the building, according to WAVY-TV.

Around 6:15 p.m., the department tweeted that officers and "federal agencies" were continuing to investigate the shooting. A few police vehicles remained in the area around 10 p.m., according to the station.

Authorities failed to identify the two people shot, or why the shooting occurred. The extent of their injuries was unknown as of early Tuesday.

The building also houses Disability Determination services, Hampton's WVEC reported.