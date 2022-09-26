Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

NM church security guard fatally run over by car and dragged, suspect arrested

Guard killed in Albuquerque was 61 years old

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a security guard at an Albuquerque church, authorities said Sunday.

City police said 35-year-old Marc Ward was taken into custody Saturday. It was unclear Sunday if Ward has a lawyer yet who can speak about the case.

Police said 61-year-old Daniel Bourne was killed in the church’s parking lot Friday night.

NEW YORK CITY WOMAN FALLS OUT OF BOYFRIEND'S CAR, KILLED BY HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: REPORT

A church security guard was killed after he was run over and dragged by a car in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 23, 2022. 

A church security guard was killed after he was run over and dragged by a car in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 23, 2022. 

His body was found in an adjacent arroyo and police said Bourne was apparently run over by a vehicle and dragged.

Prior to that, police said Bourne had sent his supervisor photos of a suspicious truck near the church along with the license plates and that is what led them to the suspect.

FLORIDA DEPUTY KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN HIT-AND-RUN BEFORE FLEEING SCENE, SHERIFF SAYS

Authorities said Bourne served as a commander for the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue for 20 years and retired in 2008.

They said Bourne is survived by his wife and three children.