New York City woman falls out of boyfriend's car, killed by hit-and-run driver: report

A New York City woman who was trying to get into a vehicle driven by her boyfriend Sunday morning fell to the ground when he began driving away and was fatally struck by a second vehicle, cops told the New York Post.

The 46-year-old victim, who remains unnamed at this time, was trying to get into the rear passenger seat of a Jeep Cherokee in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn when her boyfriend drove away, causing her to fall to the street.

Authorities say she was then struck by an SUV whose driver failed to stop after hitting her.

The 48-year-old boyfriend told police he didn't realize the woman was trying to get into his car.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police continue looking for the driver of the SUV that struck her.

No suspect or vehicle features have been released.