NJ woman confronts Atlantic City mayor, threatens to kill him and his family: police

A 47-year-old woman in New Jersey was arrested after threatening to kill the mayor of Atlantic City and his family during a confrontation in the City Hall parking lot, authorities said.

Officers responded to the parking lot of City Hall around just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a woman yelling threats at Mayor Marty Small Sr., the Atlantic City Police Department said in a statement.

The woman, identified as Nicole Staton, had jumped in front of Small’s car as he drove through the lot, police said. Small stopped and Staton began banging on his window and yelling at him as a small group of bystanders watched.

She continued to yell and threatened the mayor after he got out of his vehicle, saying she would kill him and his family, according to police. Officers posted inside City Hall arrested Staton without incident.

Staton was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment. She was taken to the Atlantic County jail. It was not immediately known why she targeted Small.

Small previously served as Atlantic City council president before becoming mayor in October 2019 after then-Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Small won a special election last month to serve in what would have been Gilliam’s final year as mayor.