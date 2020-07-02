2 NJ teens charged with murder in deadly beating of homeless man

Two New Jersey teens are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the beating death of a homeless man, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Camden police found the body of 63-year-old Bobby J. Hill Jr. in an alleyway after midnight on June 25, investigators said.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said the medical examiner has determined that Hill had died of blunt force trauma.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed two teens – a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female – entering an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Ave. with Hill.

The teens were reportedly filmed leaving the area several minutes later without Hill.

Prosecutors say investigators obtained video footage from one of the suspect’s phones that allegedly show’s Hill’s body after the assault.

The teens’ names have not been released on account of their age.