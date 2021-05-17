NJ cop busted for running meth lab out of home

"Breaking Bad," New Jersey style.

A Garden State cop was busted Sunday for running a meth lab out of his house, prosecutors announced Sunday.

Christopher Walls, 50, a longtime member of the Long Branch Police Department, was arrested after his coworkers were called to his house Saturday night because of a domestic disturbance, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Someone in the house tipped off cops to the cop's Walter White-like activity and found the ingredients and equipment for making meth in the basement and a shed, a statement from the prosecutor said.

CHICAGO POLICE RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING WOUNDED DURING SHOOTING

Walls had books related to making meth, explosives and poison, the release said.

The officer was a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch department.

Police also found a stash of six guns, high-capacity magazines and ammo in an unsecured safe that could've been accessed by a child living in the house.

Local police worked with state police in the investigation, the prosecutor's statement said.

"It is particularly distressing that this hazard was caused by a sworn law enforcement officer," prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in the statement.

Walls is facing six charges related to the meth production as well as a second degree child endangerment charge and firearm possession during a controlled-dangerous substance offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He faces a maximum of 60 years behind bars if convicted of all the charges. Walls is being held in Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a hearing. Information for his attorney wasn't available Sunday.

This story was initially published by the New York Post.