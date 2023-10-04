Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire

NH teen indicted in fatal shootings of sister-in-law, nephews

Eric Sweeney's alleged victims range in age from 23 months to 25 years

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 17-year-old has been indicted in the shooting deaths of his sister-in-law and her two sons, who were found in their home last year, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Eric Sweeney was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury in connection with the deaths of his sister-in-law, Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and his nephews, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 23-month-old Mason Sweeney.

GUN EVIDENCE COMES INTO PLAY AT LOGAN CLEGG DOUBLE HOMICIDE TRIAL

The three were found shot to death in their Northfield home Aug. 3, 2022. A possible motive for the shootings hasn't been made public.

Hampton Beach, Portsmouth, Manchester crime

17-year-old New Hampshire resident Eric Sweeney has been indicted in the shooting deaths of three relatives. (Fox News)

Eric Sweeney was also indicted on one count of falsifying physical evidence, alleging that he destroyed or concealed a handgun.

FATAL COLLISION INVOLVING 4 VEHICLES CLAIMS 3 LIVES IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Sweeney was arrested and charged as a juvenile last year. An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court documents show that he is being represented by a county public defender's office but hasn't yet been assigned a specific attorney who could comment on his behalf.