New Hampshire

Fatal collision involving 4 vehicles claims 3 lives in New Hampshire

NH authorities are conducting an investigation into circumstances surrounding the crash

Associated Press
Published
Three people have died following a crash involving four vehicles in New Hampshire, police said.

An SUV side-swiped two vehicles on a road and rear-ended a third on Route 3 before it crossed the road and hit a tree stump on Wednesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

New Hampshire Fox News graphic

Three people died in a crash involving four vehicles in New Hampshire on Route 3. 

The SUV driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not released.

One of the other drivers suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.