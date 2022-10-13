Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York’s gun law gets reprieve from federal appeals court

New York law limits where firearms can be legally carried in public

Associated Press
A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed New York to continue enforcing its new gun law as it considers a lower court ruling that would block key provisions.

The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came six days after a federal district judge in Syracuse declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional and placed a temporary hold on them.

The state promptly appealed the order. The decision puts a hold on U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s order until a three-judge appeals panel can make a decision on the state’s motion.

Suddaby on Thursday put a hold on several of the state’s new licensing rules for carrying handguns in public, including one that made applicants turn over information about their social media accounts.

NEW YORK SHERIFFS REFUSE TO AGGRESSIVELY ENFORCE STRICT NEW GUN LAW: 'UNFAIRLY TARGETS LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS'

NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 2: Signs announcing a "gun-free zone" were posted at every entry and exit point of the Times Square area as a New York law limiting where firearms can be legally carried in public is set to go into effect on Thursday.  ((Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

The judge also chipped away at the list of "sensitive" locations where people cannot carry guns. He said the state couldn’t ban people from carrying guns in New York City’s subway system or Times Square.

Attorney General Letitia James said she was pleased the law would stay in effect.

FILE - The Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, smiles during an inauguration ceremony in New York, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. ((AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File))

FEDERAL JUDGE TEMPORARILY BLOCKS PARTS OF NEW NEW YORK GUN LAW

"My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws," she said in a prepared release.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks, joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams (R) and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, as she delivers remarks about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City.  ((Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images))

Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers rewrote the state’s handgun laws this summer after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York’s old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home. The high court struck down the state’s longstanding requirement that people demonstrate an unusual threat to their safety to qualify for such a license.