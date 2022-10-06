Expand / Collapse search
Second Amendment
Published

Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of new New York gun law

Chief Judge Glenn Suddaby gives New York three days to appeal ruling on new gun law

Marta Dhanis
By Marta Dhanis , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A federal judge temporarily blocked parts of New York state's new gun law in order to allow the Gun Owners of America (GOA) to pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation. 

Chief Judge Glenn Suddaby of the Northern District of New York in Syracuse ruled that the GOA have a legitimate case for lawsuit against the new state law complicating the process to obtain a gun license.

The decision will not go into effect for three days to allow the New York government to appeal Suddaby's ruling to a higher court.

Signs read "Gun Free Zone" in New York City's Manhattan borough.

The proposed law sets strict standards for issuing concealed carry permits.

The law requires that applicants for a permit complete 16 hours of classroom training, two hours of live-fire exercises and provide a list of social media accounts over the past three years as part of a "character and conduct" review. 

Renewal or recertification of permits is required every three years. 

This map, provided by the New York City Mayor's Office, shows the perimeter of the gun-free zone.

Under the law, Times Square, along with parks, churches and theaters, are just some "sensitive" places where guns will be off-limits.

Advocates note that the list of prohibited spaces will make it difficult for people with legal permits to move around in public, and those entering private businesses carrying guns could do so only with permission. 

Signs read "Gun Free Zone" in New York City's Manhattan borough.

Last month, Suddaby dismissed a previous lawsuit from GOA on the grounds that the group had no standing to file lawsuit. 

However, in his ruling, Suddaby had determined large portions of the law are unconstitutional, leaving the door open to Thursday's decision.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Marta Dhanis is a reporter and field producer based in New York who focuses on criminal justice and the courts. Follow her on Twitter: @MartaDhanis​​​​​

