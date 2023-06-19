Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York woman dead after head-on collision with own brother

Dahlia Klink, 24, struck by 21-year-old brother Evan's pickup truck in Freedom, NY

Associated Press
A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

Dahlia J. Klink, 24, was pronounced dead Sunday night from injuries she suffered after her younger brother crashed his pickup truck into her vehicle shortly after noon Saturday in the town of Freedom, according to state officials.

NEW YORK SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY SHOT STATE TROOPER COMMITTED SUICIDE: POLICE

Two passengers in Klink’s car, 6-year-old Molly Kibler and 17-year-old Havanah S. Lopez, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old passenger had serious injuries.

An upstate New York woman has died following a head-on collision with her brother's pickup truck.

Police said that Evan R. Klink, 21, was driving a pickup truck when he crossed the road’s centerline, crashing into the oncoming vehicle driven by his older sister.

LIMO COMPANY MANAGER GETS UP TO 15 YEARS FOR MASS-CASUALTY CRASH IN UPSTATE NY

Klink was treated for injuries and taken to a state police station for evaluation. A 19-year-old passenger in his car, Cameron Klink, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

It is not yet clear if the passengers in either car were also related to the drivers. The investigation remained active Monday.