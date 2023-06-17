New York suspect who allegedly shot state trooper committed suicide: police

The suspect who shot and injured a New York state trooper during a routine traffic stop in Duanesburg, has reportedly committed suicide, police believe.

Trooper Richard Albert was shot in the upper arm after stopping an SUV for speeding at around 11 a.m. Friday morning. The officer was sent to a hospital and has since been discharged.

Schenectady resident Nelson Troche, 32, is the suspected shooter. Troche was sitting in the passenger seat, while an unidentified woman was in the driver's seat.

"The driver put the window down, and the passenger reached out the driver-side window and opened fire on Trooper Albert, striking him in his left upper arm," the New York State Police said in a statement.

Police say that after shooting the officer, Troche ran into a wooded area. Albert returned fire, despite his arm wound.

Roughly 90 minutes later, Troche was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Troopers immediately provided medical aid until EMS arrived and transported him to Albany Medical Center via med flight, where he has since been declared deceased," the press release added.

"It was unprovoked," Deputy Superintendent Richard Allen said at a presser. "There was nothing that took place prior to that other than just stopping the car."

The woman who was driving the car has been arrested. She was allegedly driving 100 mph on Interstate 88.

There are no additional details at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.