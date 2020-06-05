NYC ‘Wolverine’ man charged with attempted murder

The man caught on camera chasing down Black Lives Matter demonstrators with a Wolverine-type claw in Queens is now charged with attempted murder, authorities announced Thursday.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, was filmed chasing protesters in Whitestone on Tuesday while wearing a glove affixed with four long, serrated-edged blades — before getting into his SUV, driving onto the sidewalk and attempting to mow them down, prosecutors said.

“I will kill you,” he allegedly yelled at the protesters, according to prosecutors.

Cavalluzzi, whom police sources called a known troublemaker in the area, was arrested Thursday morning.

He was later arraigned on a laundry list of charges, including attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first and second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, menacing in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

“In a burst of anger and rage, this defendant allegedly sought to kill protesters who were peacefully assembled and exercising their right to free speech,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

“No one at any time should infringe upon another’s Constitutionally-protected freedoms and doing so with the intent to injure and maim is criminal.”

Katz said it was “amazing” that no one had been injured in the melee.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Mary Berjarano set Cavalluzzi’s bail at $100,000. His next court appearance is set for July 2.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

His attorney didn’t return a call from The Post on Thursday night.