Mom of girl, 5, who survived suicidal dad's New York subway jump says she felt 'something was wrong'

The mother of the 5-year-old who survived what appears to be her father's murder-suicide attempt says she knew something was off after she received a phone call from Fernando Balbuena moments before his fateful jump in front of a New York City subway train.

Balbuena called Niurka Caraballo around 8 a.m. Monday morning after leaving their apartment in the Bronx. Caraballo, according to the child's godfather, "got the feeling that something was very, very wrong."

5-YEAR-OLD RESCUED AFTER DAD JUMPS IN FRONT OF BRONX TRAIN WITH HER: VIDEO

“She couldn’t understand what he was saying. It wasn’t coming through,” Luis Sanchez, the godfather of the couple's son, told the New York Post of Caraballo. “She felt something was wrong, so she ran to the train.”

TEXAS COUPLE, 5-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DEAD IN WHAT APPEARS TO BE MURDER-SUICIDE: POLICE

Caraballo rushed over to the station, but it was too late. Balbuena, 45, had jumped in front of a southbound No. 4 train at the Kingsbridge Road station with their 5-year-old daughter in his arms. Emergency responders pronounced the father dead at the scene.

The child miraculously survived — and dramatic video taken at the scene captured the girl crawling out from underneath the train, and the moment a man pulled her out to safety. She was later taken to the hospital to be treated for scratches, according to WABC-TV.

Caraballo told the Post Balbuena suffered from depression, but she "had no idea," adding: "He was a good husband, a good father, a good provider and a good man."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside of her home in the Bronx on Tuesday, Caraballo told reporters the 5-year-old doesn't realize what happened to Balbuena, and has been "asking for her father."

“We are giving her a lot of love, so she is good,” the mother said.