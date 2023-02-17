Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York residents report 'unusual odor' and 'residue' on cars, officials say

New York officials haven't determined the cause of the smell or residue

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Residents of a county about 70 miles north of New York City are reporting an "unusual odor" in the area and "residue" on their cars, officials say.

The Orange County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that it has not determined a cause.

"Orange County, NY Department of Health has received reports regarding residents smelling an unusual odor and seeing residue on their cars. There is not enough information currently to determine a cause. However, Orange County has Environmental Health staff in the field investigating," the Facebook post reads.

The county is located about six hours from East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on Feb. 3. In the days after the derailment, a controlled release of chemicals was conducted because of the risk of a major explosion, officials said.

Orange County government office.

Orange County government office. (Google Maps)

According to the Facebook post from the Orange County government, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is sending a team to investigate the odor and residue.

The Orange County Fire Services Hazmat team is also investigating the issue and checking local manufacturing businesses for any leaks or releases.

Officials said there is "no known urgent public health threat."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.