New York police officer OK after 'unprovoked' stabbing attack in Dobbs Ferry, chief says

A New York police officer has been stabbed in a broad-daylight attack in Dobbs Ferry, about 20 miles north of Manhattan, according to the village police department.

Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel Guevara told reporters the attack "appears to be an unprovoked assault" and that a suspect had been quickly taken into custody.

It happened on Beacon Hill Drive, a quiet suburban street lined with yew trees and white picket fences, as the officer was working on a traffic detail alongside a utility crew.

"This is a challenging profession," Guevara said. "We’re here every day. We’re gonna continue being here for our community."

The officer was rushed to the hospital and released a few hours later in "good spirits," according to the chief.

"We’re gonna take care of him," Guevara said. "We’ve got a great community here. Dobbs Ferry will be behind their police department."

He said he couldn’t immediately release additional details or release the suspect’s identity.

While the chief declined to go into specifics about the suspect, local media reported he was previously known to the department and may have mental health issues.

Village police said they planned to release more information as it became available.

Dobbs Ferry is an affluent village alongside the Hudson River, known for its scenic suburban greenery and proximity to New York City nightlife and dining. It’s where Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg grew up.