New York police officer and Good Samaritans save 68-year-old woman from vehicle engulfed in flames

Chester police officer commended for quick action that 'greatly increased motorist's chances for survival'

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
New York police officer, Good Samaritan motorists help rescue woman from car engulfed in flames Video

New York police officer, Good Samaritan motorists help rescue woman from car engulfed in flames

Two "passing motorists" helped a police officer save an elderly woman trapped in a burning vehicle following a crash in Chester, New York, about an hour outside New York City.

Chester police were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash on Kings Highway around 4 a.m. Sunday.

"While they were responding, updates were given that the operator was trapped in the vehicle and the vehicle was on fire," police wrote in a Monday Facebook post. "Officer Nicholas Contino was the first police officer to arrive on scene. He gave his fire extinguisher to a passing motorist and worked to locate the operator in the vehicle."

In video footage of the police response posted to Facebook, one of the Good Samaritan motorists can be seen quickly putting out flames with the fire extinguisher.

Screenshot of the crash footage showing the vehicle engulfed in flames

Chester police were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving a rolled-over vehicle on Kings Highway around 4 a.m. Sunday. (Chester PD)

Contino broke through the glass sunroof to pull the driver out of the engulfed vehicle. The Good Samaritans can be seen helping the officer get the woman to safety once she is out of the blazing vehicle.

A screenshot of the crash footage showing a Good Samaritan putting out flames with a fire extinguisher

In video footage of the police response posted to Facebook, one of the Good Samaritan motorists who stopped to help can be seen quickly putting out flames with the fire extinguisher. (Chester PD)

"With the assistance of two passing motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS, she was removed from the vehicle and away from the fire," Chester PD said. "The operator of the vehicle was identified as a 68-year-old female resident of Warwick, NY."

The victim suffered third-degree burns and was transferred to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

A screenshot of the crash footage showing Good Samaritans helping pull the victim to safety

 The Good Samaritans can be seen helping the officer get the woman to safety once she is out of the blazing vehicle. (Chester PD)

"Officer Contino’s effort greatly increased the motorist’s chances for survival, and he is commended for a job well done!" police wrote.

