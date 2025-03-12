Indiana woman found alive 6 days after crashing her car

An Indiana woman who was found alive in her car six days after crashing it into a ditch managed to survive by using her hoodie to drink water, her family and police say.

Brieonna Cassell, 41, of Wheatfield, was rescued by a local "hero" Tuesday after he spotted her while doing drainage work in Brook, in the northwestern part of the state, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

"She had fell asleep and veered off the road and went into a very big, deep ditch. It couldn't be seen from the road," Cassell's father, Delmar Caldwell, was quoted by WLS as saying.

"She was using her hoodie and wringing it to get a drink of water, trying to survive," he reportedly added. "She was in excruciating pain. She was screaming out for help. She could hear cars going by, but they couldn't see her from the road."

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Cassell "had been the subject of a missing person report for the last 6 days" prior to her discovery.

"The passerby, Johnny Martinez, was operating equipment for Deyoung Drainage. When Martinez located the vehicle, he contacted his supervisor, Jeremy Vanderwall, who happens to be the Morocco Fire Chief," police said.

"Martinez and Vanderwall checked the vehicle and found Cassell to be the sole occupant. She was conscious and speaking," it added. "Despite her injuries, Cassell had survived 6 days waiting to be rescued. She was flown to a Chicago Hospital."

Cassell’s family said she suffered compound fractures and injuries to her legs, according to Fox32 Chicago.

Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran said Cassell’s story of survival shows an "incredible testament to her will to live."

"We are grateful for all the well wishes sent her way," Cothran said.

"In my book, Mr. Martinez is a hero, and we can never thank him enough for his keen eye and quick action," he added.