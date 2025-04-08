Expand / Collapse search
Dramatic bodycam footage captures police rescue of trapped firefighter from Illinois house explosion

Porch roof collapses on firefighter

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Dramatic bodycam footage captures moment firefighter is rescued after home explosion Video

Dramatic bodycam footage captures moment firefighter is rescued after home explosion

Illinois police officers and a good Samaritan jump into action when a firefighter becomes trapped beneath rubble after a house fire explosion on April 3.

Illinois police officers and a bystander jumped into action when a firefighter became trapped beneath the rubble of a house fire on April 3, stunning bodycam footage reveals.

Authorities in Christopher responded to the fire just after 8 a.m. Thursday when the house, which was already engulfed in flames from the inside, suddenly exploded, bringing the porch roof down onto a firefighter.

"Come on! Let's get him out!" one first responder can be heard saying in dramatic, police-worn body camera footage of the rescue.

Officials can be seen running toward plumes of smoke after the partial building collapsed to rescue the firefighter. 

A fire breaks out inside a a Christopher, Illinois, home on the morning of April 3.

Authorities responded to the fire just after 8 a.m. on April 3 when the house, which was already engulfed in flames from the inside, suddenly exploded, bringing the porch roof down onto a firefighter. (Christopher PD)

"Get him out! Get him out!" the first responder yells as officials and a shirtless bystander work together to lift the collapsed porch roof and pull the firefighter from the rubble.

The Christopher home explodes

Flames burst into an explosion at the Christopher, Ill., home around 8:10 a.m. on April 3, causing a porch roof to collapse on top of a firefighter. (Christopher Police Department/Storyful)

First-responders can be seen running toward the aftermath of a home explosion to rescue a trapped firefighter.

First responders and a bystander can be seen running toward the aftermath of a home explosion to rescue a trapped firefighter. (Christopher Police Department/Storyful)

"We are thankful for all of our firefighters and first responders!" the Christopher Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook along with video footage of the rescue. "They have a very dangerous job, and today highlighted the dangers they face all too often. We are grateful that no one sustained major injuries."

Christopher police pull the trapped firefighter from the beneath the collapsed roof.

Christopher police pulled the trapped firefighter from under the collapsed roof. (Christopher Police Department/Storyful)

The department added that its "thoughts and prayers are with the Christopher firefighter for a fast and speedy recovery, and also with the family that lost their home during this tragedy."

The firefighter sustained minor injuries, according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.