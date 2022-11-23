Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York man pleads guilty to hate crime charge for series of antisemitic assaults in NYC

NY man also admitted to attacking a man wearing a yarmulke in 2021

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal hate crime conspiracy charge in a series of antisemitic assaults in New York City, prosecutors said.

Saadah Masoud, 29, of Staten Island faces the possibility of up to five years in prison at his March 3 sentencing.

Masoud was arrested in June after authorities said he followed, punched and dragged a counter-protester, who was draped in an Israeli flag, at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in April near the Israeli Consulate in Manhattan.

NEW JERSEY SYNAGOGUES ARE UNDER 'CREDIBLE' THREAT: FBI

Prosecutors say he also admitted to attacking a man wearing a yarmulke in June 2021 and a person wearing a Star of David necklace the month before.

A man from Staten Island faces five years in prison for a series of assaults against Jewish people in NYC.

A man from Staten Island faces five years in prison for a series of assaults against Jewish people in NYC.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Masoud "deliberately targeted three victims because of their religion and nation of origin."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A message seeking comment was sent to Masoud's attorney.