Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FBI
Published

New Jersey synagogues are under 'credible' threat: FBI

The FBI announced it received credible information on Thursday regarding a threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Jersey synagogues are under threat, according to the FBI, which said it received a credible threat to the areas of worship on Thursday.

"The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ," the federal agency said on Twitter. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.  We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."

The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington. 

The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged he is aware of the threat, saying he has been in touch with Attorney General Matt Platkin, New Jersey Homeland Security, and FBI Newark.

Gov. Murphy made the statement on Twitter as well.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," he tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.