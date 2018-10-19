New York man has $95G Patek Philippe watch snatched from wrist

A Manhattan man’s $95,000 Patek Philippe watch was ripped off his wrist by bike-riding thieves on Wednesday, the victim told police.

The unidentified victim, 30, was sitting in his car, smoking a cigarette with his arm out the window, when two or three men riding bikes asked him for a cigarette, police said, according to The New York Post.

While the victim was searching for a cigarette, the group of men grabbed his arm, ripped the timepiece off and pedaled away, the report said.

Police could not immediately provide a description of the suspects, and no arrests have been made, according to The Post.

The victim declined to comment, the paper reported.

No other information was immediately available.