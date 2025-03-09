Expand / Collapse search
New York Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency in response to Long Island brush fires

Hochul said 100,000 N95 masks will be sent to the impacted area on Sunday morning

Landon Mion
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Saturday as crews battled growing brush fires on Long Island.

The first fire started around 1 p.m. in Center Moriches in Suffolk County before it spread and led to additional fires in East Moriches, Eastport and Westhampton. The fires in Center Moriches, East Moriches and Eastport have been extinguished, while the fire in Westhampton is 50% contained.

The governor's state of emergency is for Suffolk County.

The state National Guard has four helicopters dropping water and a C-130 aircraft is supporting aerial monitoring, the governor's office said. Numerous state agencies are providing support, including through the use of drones, traffic management and personnel.

Smoke from fires in New York's Long Island

Smoke from fires on New York's Long Island, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, seen from Southampton, New York. (Andrew Tallon via AP)

The state's Office of Emergency Management, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, State Parks and the New York State Police are among the agencies offering support.

"We are deploying resources as quickly as possible, and I have mobilized our agencies, the National Guard and the State Police to provide air and ground support to ensure we keep our Long Islanders safe," Hochul said in a statement. 

"I’ve declared a state of emergency to secure resources immediately," she continued. "This is an evolving situation, and air quality is a concern — New Yorkers need to monitor the latest emergency alerts and prepare to evacuate if necessary."

Hochul said 100,000 N95 masks will be sent to the impacted area on Sunday morning.

Smoke

Smoke from the fires in the Pine Barrens off Sunrise Highway in New York's Long Island, on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Cheran Campbell/New York Air National Guard via AP)

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said at a press conference Saturday afternoon that one firefighter suffered burns to the face and was flown to the burn center at Stony Brook University Hospital, but officials said he was doing okay, according to CBS News.

Two commercial buildings were damaged by flames, according to Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Commissioner Rudy Sunderman.

Residents are not currently in the line of fire, but officials warned that people in the vicinity should be prepared in case evacuations become necessary.

Smoke from fires

Smoke from fires on New York's Long Island, on Saturday, March 8, 2025, seen from Southampton, New York. (Andrew Tallon via AP)

The cause of the initial fire is currently unclear, but officials say strong winds helped it to spread.

Forecasts indicate isolated wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are expected through Sunday evening. Gusts were forecast to dip some overnight before picking up again Sunday morning.

Gusts between 30 and 40 mph combined with dry fuels and low humidity levels will lead to a continued risk of wildfire development throughout the weekend, according to CBS News. A slight increase in humidity levels and a dip in wind speeds will weaken the wildfire risk for next week.