South Carolina

Wildfires scorch the Carolinas, SC Governor McMaster declares state of emergency

Largest SC wildfire 0% contained, as of Sunday afternoon

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Wildfires scorch the Carolinas Video

Wildfires scorch the Carolinas

Firefighters are battling nearly 200 wildfires in North Carolina and South Carolina. (Rob Pincus via Storyful)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday declared a state of emergency as firefighters battle hundreds of wildfires across the Carolinas.

"I have declared a State of Emergency to further support wildfire response efforts across the state and ensure our first responders continue to have the resources they need," McMaster wrote in a post on X. "A statewide outdoor burning ban remains in effect—violators will be prosecuted. Please stay informed."

Nearly 5,000 acres have burned in the Palmetto State, with 170 fires reported, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC).

Ignitions were caused by very low relative humidity, coupled with drying fuels resulting from the lack of significant rain. High winds led the fires to grow and spread rapidly.

Crews work to contain a fire in the Carolina Forest area west of the coastal resort city of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sunday, March 2, 2025, where residents were ordered to evacuate several neighborhoods.

Crews work to contain a fire in the Carolina Forest area west of the coastal resort city of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sunday, March 2, 2025, where residents were ordered to evacuate several neighborhoods. (WMBF-TV via AP)

The largest of the fires is in Carolina Forest, a community 10 miles west of Myrtle Beach in Horry County.

As of Sunday afternoon, the wildfire incinerated 1,200 acres and was 0% contained, according to the SCFC.

Firefighters battle a blaze in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast.

Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

More than 400 firefighters are battling the blaze with at least 127 fire apparatus, according to the Horry County Fire Department. 

No structures have been lost, and no injuries have been reported, as of Sunday morning.

Black Hawk helicopters assist with fighting fires in South Carolina

U.S. Army Soldiers with Company A, 111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59 Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard prepared two Blackhawk Helicopters to assist the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment in Horry County, South Carolina, March 2, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)

The South Carolina Army National Guard sent two Black Hawk helicopters on Sunday to assist the SCFC and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment.

The Black Hawk water buckets can carry approximately 600 gallons of water, according to the guard. 

The SCFC also issued a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties, which prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning and campfires in all unincorporated areas of the state. 

A Black Hawk scoops up water

A Black Hawk helicopter scoops up water to help fight fires in Horry County, South Carolina, March 2, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)

The ban, which will send anyone who sets a fire to jail, will stay in effect until further notice.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Forest Service estimates a brush fire in the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 40 miles south of Asheville, is between 400 and 500 acres and is 0% contained, as of Sunday afternoon.

An orange water bucket hangs below a Black Hawk helicopter

The military helicopters aided in fighting the wildfires. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)

The Melrose Fire, burning in the Saluda and Tryon communities, was caused by a downed power line, according to Saluda Fire & Rescue. The fire rapidly spread up the mountain, threatening multiple structures.

North Carolina Emergency Management said there are ongoing air operations to battle the fire.

