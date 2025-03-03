175 wildfires in North and South Carolina force some evacuations

Firefighters across North and South Carolina battled more than 175 wildfires that erupted over the weekend in windy and dry conditions and forced residents to evacuate some neighborhoods.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday as more than 175 fires burned over 4,200 acres in the state.

The largest wildfire was reported in the Carolina Forest area, about 10 miles west of the coastal city of Myrtle Beach. That blaze scorched 1,600 acres and was 30% contained as of Sunday evening, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Residents had been ordered to evacuate several neighborhoods near that wildfire, but by late Sunday afternoon, the evacuation order was lifted, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

No structures were destroyed, and no injuries were reported as of Sunday evening.

In North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service said fire crews were working to contain multiple wildfires burning in four forests across the state on Sunday.

The largest, about 400 acres, was at Uwharrie National Forest, about 50 miles east of Charlotte. The Forest Service said Sunday afternoon that it had made progress on the fire, reaching about one-third containment.

Meanwhile, a brush fire in the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 40 miles south of Asheville, is between 400 and 500 acres and is 0% contained, as of Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

The Melrose Fire, burning in the Saluda and Tryon communities, was caused by a downed power line, according to Saluda Fire & Rescue. The fire rapidly spread up the mountain, threatening multiple structures and forcing some residents to evacuate.

Fire officials have not said what caused any of the fires.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and The Associated Press contributed to this report.