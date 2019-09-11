New York firefighter who died on 9/11 gets second funeral service after new remains recovered

A New York City firefighter who was killed 18 years ago during the 9/11 attacks was remembered in a second funeral service Tuesday, a week after additional remains were identified.

Michael Haub, 34, had been with the FDNY for two years before he was killed on Sept. 11, 2001. He belonged to Ladder Co. 4 based in midtown Manhattan when he responded to the Twin Towers that fateful Tuesday morning.

Haub’s remains were initially identified and recovered from Ground Zero six months after the two planes hijacked by Islamic terrorists crashed into the two iconic New York City skyscrapers.

In March 2002, his family held a wake which was attended by then-Mayor Michel Bloomberg and FDNY Commissioner Nicolas Scoppetta.

On the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11, firefighters from all across New York City gathered with Haub’s family and friends to remember the fallen hero once again, after additional remains belonging to him were identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office Thursday.

FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association President Gerard Fitzgerald called Haub a “hero” in a statement.

“Nearly 18 years to the day after terrorists took his life, Firefighter Haub will be remembered by his loved ones and fellow firefighters,” Fitzgerald said.

Haub, a resident of Long Island who previously served as the chief of the Roslyn Heights Highlands volunteer fire department, was 31 when he began his career with the FDNY, the New York Daily News reported.

He left behind a wife and two children.

Of the 2,753 people reported missing on 9/11, 40 percent of them have not had their remains identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.