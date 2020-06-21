Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

New York child, 5, dies after being run over by lawn mower, police say

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 5-year-old child in western New York was killed after being thrown from a riding lawn mower and run over, according to police.

New York State Police said troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Conewango, about 50 miles south of Buffalo.

Authorities arriving at the scene found the child, who was unresponsive, under the mower.

INDIANA BOY, 2, RUN OVER BY LAWN MOWER, AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL FOR 'SERIOUS INJURIES,' POLICE SAY

An investigation revealed that the child had been on the lawn mower without an adult.

A child in western New York was killed on Wednesday after being thrown from a lawn mower and then run over, according to state police.

A child in western New York was killed on Wednesday after being thrown from a lawn mower and then run over, according to state police. (iStock)

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The identity of the child was not released. State Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed