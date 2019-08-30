Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

New York City subway stop reopens after suspicious item scare

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A New York City subway station was reopened before sunrise Friday after police investigated reports of a suspicious item at the location.

NYPD confirmed to Fox News that the 23rd Street stop going north on Sixth Avenue was reopened shortly after authorities identified “a discarded item” at the stop and determined there was “no apparent criminal intent.”

The official did not provide any more details.

An unverified post on social media indicated that there were reports of a possible pressure cooker.

Earlier this month, authorities evacuated another lower Manhattan subway at Fulton Street after they said a West Virginia homeless man was spotting on surveillance video taking two devices resembling pressure cookers out of a shopping cart and placing them at the stop near the World Trade Center.

Police determined about an hour later the devices were not explosives and were, in fact, rice cookers. Larry Kenton Griffin, 26, of Bruno, W.V., was charged with making and placing a false bomb. A Manhattan judge set his bail at $200,000.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.