New York City man wanted for punching woman, 53, outside church, police say

Police were searching Thursday for a man who was caught on video punching a woman as she left a New York City church late last month.

Surveillance footage of the Oct. 28 incident in front of St. Michaels Church, located on 41st Avenue in the borough of Queens, shows the man, described by police as Asian and between 20- to-30 years old, assault the 53-year-old woman

She can be seen opening the door as the two appear to speak to one another. But when the woman walks through the door, the man punches her in the back of the head before fleeing the scene.

The woman — who police say was telling the man not to sleep outside the church — was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, WABC-TV reported.

In the video, the suspect is wearing a yellow shirt, blue jacket and blue pants, with a big, dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or further information about the attack is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.