Couple steal handbags worth $26G in brazen NYC Jimmy Choo store robbery: police

A man and woman stole handbags worth more than $20,000 from a Jimmy Choo store in New York City on Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspects, both wearing dark hoodies, entered the store at Madison Avenue and 62nd Street at around 11:35 a.m. and started grabbing items off the shelves, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News.

Police said the pair then ran out of the store and got into a blue Jeep SUV with North Carolina license plates, before fleeing north on Madison Avenue.

CARA DELEVINGNE'S 'CAT-CALLING' JIMMY CHOO AD SPARKS OUTRAGE ON TWITTER

The thieves got away with 12 handbags worth about $26,000, according to investigators.

Police told Fox News the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. No injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately clear for how long the thieves were inside the store or how many people were there at the time of the robbery.