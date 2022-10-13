New York City police say woman plunged to her death from rooftop bar in Times Square

A 26-year-old woman plunged to her death from the rooftop bar of a hotel in Times Square Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just before 3:30 p.m. regarding an "aided individual" at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 135 West 45 Street.

Upon arrival, the officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive on a 27th-floor balcony with injuries indicating she had fallen from a great height.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman deceased on scene. Investigators determined that a 26-year-old woman was seen falling from a rooftop bar on the hotel’s 54th floor.

It remains unclear whether the woman’s fall was accidental or intentional. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The woman’s identity has not been released, pending family notification. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The hotel told WNYW it is "deeply saddened" by the situation and its "thoughts go out to the individual’s family and those who have been affected."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).