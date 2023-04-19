Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: New York City police officer injured as suspect rams cars while attempting to flee

The suspect backed into officers, causing them to jump quickly get out of the way before hitting another vehicle

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
One officer was injured getting out of the way of the vehicle that slammed into another car in midtown Manhattan.

A police officer was injured Wednesday trying to get out of the way of a motorist who fled authorities during a traffic stop in New York City on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 30th Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan around 4:55 p.m., the NYPD told Fox News Digital. Officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a black sedan when the driver tried to flee, authorities said. 

New York City police officer injured

NYPD officers move to dodge a vehicle backing in their direction Wednesday in New York City.  (Courtesy of Alfredo Mota)

Video of the incident appears to show the driver backing up and hitting a vehicle and then pulling forward and striking another vehicle. The driver then backs up and two officers are seen quickly getting out of the way. 

One officer was injured trying to avert the suspect vehicle but was in stable condition, the NYPD said. 

The officer was in stable condition. The driver fled the scene and no arrests have been made. A police spokesperson said no shots were fired and no other injuries were reported. 

