New York City

New York City girl, 13, sexually assaulted at knifepoint during broad daylight in park: police

The man 'forcibly' sexually assaulted the girl in the park, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A man arrived at a New York City public park in broad daylight and "forcibly" raped a 13-year-old girl, police said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said that a 13-year-old girl and her friend, a 13-year-old boy, were at Kissena park in Queens, New York on Thursday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said the young teenagers were approached by a Hispanic male, who showed them a knife and demanded that they follow him into the woods.

Sketch of suspect in Queens rape

Police released a sketch of the suspect who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in a park in Queens on Thursday. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

In a secluded area of the park, the suspect took the teens' cell phones before tying their wrists together with a shoelace.

Police said that after the children were helplessly tied up, the suspect "forcibly" sexually assaulted the girl.

After raping the young girl, the suspect disappeared from the park.

Kissena Corridor Park

The 13-year-old girl was raped at Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing Queens, New York. (Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The teens were able to get free and run to the school across the street, and then called 911. 

They were taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

The NYPD offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the rape incident.

Sketch of suspect and his boar tattoo

A sketch of the suspect’s boar tattoo was also released.  (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Suspect description

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic, around 5’ 5" in his 20s with curly hair, last seen wearing red sneakers and carrying a green backpack. 

He appeared to have dental braces on his teeth and had a tattoo of a boar or a bull with red eyes on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

