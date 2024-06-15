Multiple people injured in Michigan shooting at splash pad: police

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting on Saturday at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Rochester Police Department confirmed on Facebook.

The injured include adults and children, with some critically shot, FOX 2 reported.

The suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous, FOX 2 reported.

The station said between six and eight people were shot.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.