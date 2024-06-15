Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Multiple people injured in Michigan shooting at splash pad: police

The suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to reports

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
The shooting happened in Rochester Hills, Michigan.  (Credit: Fox 2 Detroit)

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting on Saturday at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Rochester Police Department confirmed on Facebook. 

The injured include adults and children, with some critically shot, FOX 2 reported. 

The suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous, FOX 2 reported. 

The station said between six and eight people were shot. 

TWO PEOPLE INJURED IN SHOOTING AT MARYLAND SPORTING EVENT: POLICE 

Ambulance at the scene

Multiple people were injured in the shooting, police said.  (WJBK)

Police at scene of shooting

Sheriff's department officials at the scene of the shooting.  (WJBK)

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 