New York City assailant randomly sucker punches elderly man: Police

New York City authorities are searching for the suspect who sucker punched a 71-year-old man in the face on Saturday.

The assault took place on May 6. At around 9:06 p.m., the assailant approached the victim at 235 West 55th Street.

The suspect then randomly punched the victim and knocked him over.

"The individual punched the victim in the face and pushed him to the ground," the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a press release.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai West for his injuries. The suspect fled westbound on West 55th Street after the attack.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and light blue ripped jeans at the time of the attack.

The NYPD asks anyone with information about the incident to call their Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls made to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline are confidential.