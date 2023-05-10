Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

New York City assailant randomly sucker punches elderly man: Police

The assault took place on West 55th Street in Midtown Manhattan

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
New York City authorities are searching for the suspect who sucker punched a 71-year-old man in the face on Saturday.

The assault took place on May 6. At around 9:06 p.m., the assailant approached the victim at 235 West 55th Street.

The suspect then randomly punched the victim and knocked him over.

"The individual punched the victim in the face and pushed him to the ground," the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a press release.

NEW YORK DEMOCRATS TURN ON EACH OTHER OVER HOMELESS MAN’S SUBWAY DEATH 

Assailant wearing hoodie

According to pictures released by the NYPD, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and light blue ripped jeans at the time of the attack. (New York Police Department)

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai West for his injuries. The suspect fled westbound on West 55th Street after the attack.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and light blue ripped jeans at the time of the attack.

NYC SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD DEATH OF JORDAN NEELY PROBED BY ‘SENIOR’ PROSECUTORS AS PROTESTERS CLASH WITH POLICE

West 55th Street street view

The assailant approached the victim at 235 West 55th Street in Midtown Manhattan. (Google Maps)

The NYPD asks anyone with information about the incident to call their Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls made to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline are confidential.

