New York burglar who targeted families' homes who were at funerals will be sentenced

A burglar who targeted Westchester County, New York, homes as families attended funerals will be sentenced Monday after being convicted last month.



Latonia Stewart, 30, was found guilty of burglarizing six homes as the victims attended funerals of loved ones.



After a weeklong trial, the Bronx resident was found guilty on six counts of burglary in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, both felonies. Stewart faces a sentence ranging from a minimum of 3.5 years to a maximum of 15 years in state prison on each burglary count.



Between December 2017 and May 2018, Stewart burglarized the homes of six Westchester County residents in Cortlandt, Greenburgh, Ossining, Rye Brook, Scarsdale and Tarrytown who were out of the house attending their spouse’s wake or funeral service. Stewart targeted the homes after searching through obituaries online. Jewelry, watches, silverware and other valuables were stolen. Stewart used a sledge hammer to break windows and glass doors to gain entry into certain homes, and caused further damage to the homes once inside.