New Year's Eve shooting in south Alabama leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

A shooting in downtown Mobile, Ala. left at least one person dead and nine others injured on New Year's Eve.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to shots fired in the 200 block of Daulphin Street around 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Fox 10 Mobile reported.

The shooting took place as thousands of people were attending the city's 15th annual MoonPie Over Mobile New Year's Eve event.

Mobile Police Cpl. Ryan Blakely told local media outlets that one person died, and nine others were transported to local hospitals where they were treated for injuries. As of early Sunday, their conditions were unknown.

A graphic video circulating on Twitter showed at least two people lying on the sidewalk with injuries moments after the shooting. Witnesses in the area told Fox 10 groups of people started running for cover as soon as the shots rang out.

Carly Bragg, who was downtown celebrating New Year's Eve, told Fox 10 the gunshots were terrifying and "sounded like super-close fireworks."

"The timing of it was wild," Bragg said. "We walked right past the area, and then it happened."

She told the outlet she and her friends hid inside a corridor that was "maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound and noticed the window shot out of Urban Emporium when we realized how close we were."

A store owner on South Royal Street told Fox 10 that people started pouring into her store in search of a safe hiding place after the gunshots.

Mobile police are investigating the shooting and a potential motive.

No suspects are in custody as of early Sunday morning, according to Blakely.

The New Year's Eve festivities took place as scheduled following the shooting.

Mobile police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story.