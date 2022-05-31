Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans
Published

New Orleans shooting leaves 1 woman dead, 2 injured, police say

New Orleans police said an argument outside the Convocation Center escalated into gunfire

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A person was detained Tuesday in connection with a shooting at New Orleans college campus that left an elderly woman dead and two males injured, according to police. 

The shooting occurred in a parking lot outside the Convocation Center at Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans. 

A New Orleans Police Department vehicle.  (NOPD)

The Convocation Center was being used for a graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School, New Orleans. Police said an argument after the ceremony escalated into gunfire. Police described the incident as aggravated battery by shooting.

"This unfortunate incident did not have to happen," NOPD Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly said. "We’re asking anyone with information to help us to give this a successful resolution from the early onset." 

Goodly told reporters he did not know whether the people who fought in the parking lot were the ones who pulled guns, or how many guns or bullets were fired.

The identities of the injured were not disclosed. Police said their injuries were not considered life-threatening. It was not immediately clear if they were related to those at the graduation ceremony.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report

