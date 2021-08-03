New Orleans shooting: Two arrested, including suspected gunman, police say

Two men, including the suspected gunman, were arrested Tuesday in connection with last weekend's shooting in the French Quarter of New Orleans that left five people wounded, according to authorities.

A manhunt was still underway for a third suspect, they added.

Police identified Markez Jefferson, 22, as the suspect who opened fire on the city's famed Bourbon Street, sending panicked crowds running for their lives.

Jefferson was booked on five counts of attempted second-degree murder, police said, after security-camera video released by investigators showed him near the scene of the shooting.

The suspect had reportedly been arguing with another man before they started shooting at each other around 2:05 a.m. Sunday, according to NOLA.com. Police said five men were struck by gunfire and then hospitalized, including the person with whom Jefferson had been arguing. None of the wounds were life-threatening, police said.

The alleged gunman fled the scene, but authorities said a city crime camera recorded the entire battle.

Jefferson was apprehended Tuesday after police had asked for the public's help in identifying and locating him.

Police also arrested Nathan Saavedra, 20, on one count of obstruction of justice, authorities said.

Still being sought was Kareem Carter, 29, who is wanted on charges of illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

"I want to commend the officers who worked diligently to make an arrest related to the shooting that wounded five people in the Eighth District," NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. "This thoughtless act could have been a much larger tragedy had anyone been killed by the reckless actions of the accused individuals."

Police said the shooting victims were all men between the ages of 26 and 51, FOX 8 of New Orleans reported.

Brian Mullin, a bar owner in the French Quarter, told the station he witnessed a stampede of people running for their lives after shots rang out Sunday. Mullin said he believes a greater police presence is needed in the popular tourist area to tackle a recent rise in violent crime.

"As a business owner, we want to invest more money in our business and we’re not right now because we’re scared," Mullin added. "I mean it’s scary when you’re a business owner and you’re dealing with these pressures of COVID and now you’re dealing with this lack of police presence on top of it AND you’re dealing with crime running rampant."

Police didn't say if they obtained a warrant to arrest the unidentified man with whom Jefferson allegedly exchanged gunfire, according to NOLA.com.