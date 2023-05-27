Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

New Mexico State Police investigating shooting in Red River

'Multiple' people were shot, local reports said

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Uvalde School Shooting: One year later Video

Uvalde School Shooting: One year later

Parents who lost their children in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting say they're still waiting for justice and accountability

New Mexico State Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in Red River, New Mexico, northeast of Albuquerque. 

State police called the scene "active" and said more information would be released when it’s available. 

5 INJURED IN COASTAL GEORGIA SHOOTING DURING HOUSE GATHERING 

"Multiple" people were shot, according to KRQE-TV, citing the Red River Fire Department. 

New Mexico State Police vehicle

The New Mexico State Police confirmed it is investigating a shooting in Red River Saturday evening, New Mexico, northeast of Albuquerque.  (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The town's annual motorcycle rally was being held at the time of the shooting, but it is not known if it is related to the celebration, KRQE said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to law enforcement officials. 