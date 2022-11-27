Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

New Mexico judge allegedly killed in murder-suicide

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said Judge Diane Albert was found dead inside of a home along with her husband and pets.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Village of Los Ranchos, New Mexico judge was found dead in her home on Friday in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home on Ranchitos Road in Albuquerque after a friend of Eric Pinkerton’s reported a troubling message.

Los Ranchos, New Mexico Municipal Judge Diane Albert was found inside a home on Friday in what police said appears to be a murder-suicide.

Los Ranchos, New Mexico Municipal Judge Diane Albert was found inside a home on Friday in what police said appears to be a murder-suicide. (Village of Los Ranchos Municipal Court)

When deputies arrived, the department said on Twitter, they located and confirmed two adults were dead inside the home, one of whom was 63-year-old Pinkerton.

WOMAN ATTACKS POLICE WITH CAR AFTER THEY QUESTION HER ABOUT STOLEN CREDIT CARD, SHERIFF SAYS

Los Ranchos Municipal Judge Diane Albert, 65, was also deceased along with several animals.

Police said Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife Albert and several animals before turning the gun on himself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to questions seeking additional information about the incident.

Albuquerque police release body camera video of murder suspect being arrested Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.