New Mexico governor silent on Hunter Biden illegal gun charges while trying to ban legal owners from carrying

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is silent on gun charges against Hunter Biden while she's trying to implement her own ban on open and concealed carry across Albuquerque and the surrounding Bernalillo County for at least 30 days.

Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal gun charges stemming from Special Counsel David Weiss' investigation.

The president's son was charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Lujan Grisham announced last week that she needed to respond to recent gun-related deaths, including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium.

The suspension of open and concealed carry in the defined area was classified as an emergency public health order .

When asked by Fox News Digital if Lujan Grisham had any comment on the charges against Biden, her office declined to comment.

Lujan Grisham's public health order was short-lived as a judge appointed by President Biden on Wednesday blocked the portion of it that prohibits lawful gun owners from carrying their guns in public for 30 days, ruling that it's not enforceable and issued a temporary restraining order.

"The violation of a constitutional right , even for minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury," Urias said during the hearing.

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until at least Oct. 3, when the next hearing is scheduled. It came after six different lawsuits were filed against the executive order.

Lujan Grisham said in a statement on the temporary restraining order, "I refuse to be resigned to the status quo."

"Today a judge temporarily blocked sections of our public health order but recognized the significant problem of gun violence in this state, particularly involving the deaths of children," she wrote. "As governor, I see the pain of families who lost their loved ones to gun violence every single day, and I will never stop fighting to prevent other families from enduring these tragedies."

"Over the past four days, I’ve seen more attention on resolving the crisis of gun violence than I have in the past four years. Now is the time to bring clarity of purpose: New Mexicans must again feel safe walking home from school, driving to the grocery store, or leaving their hometown baseball stadium," Lujan Grisham added. "And I call on leaders across the state, from local law enforcement to the Legislature to mayors and county commissioners: Stand with me to enact solutions that save people’s lives. Throwing up our hands is not an option."

The New Mexico governor said that her administration "intends to update the public health order with additional measures to address public safety and health shortly. "

Republican state Reps. Stefani Lord and John Block recently said they are calling for the governor to be impeached.

