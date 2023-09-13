Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

New Mexico Democrat governor's sweeping gun order hits major temporary roadblock

The federal judge said Lujan Grisham's executive order is a 'violation of a constitutional right'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Lee Ross Fox News
Published
New Mexico governor accused of being 'unfit for office' over firearms order Video

New Mexico governor accused of being 'unfit for office' over firearms order

New Mexico GOP state Reps. Stefani Lord and John Block joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss growing calls to impeach Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

A federal judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has issued a temporary restraining order blocking key parts of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order suspending open and concealed carry across Albuquerque and the surrounding Bernalillo County for at least 30 days.

U.S. District Court Judge David Urias issued the order on Wednesday, blocking the portion of the order that prohibits lawful gun owners from carrying their guns in public for 30 days, ruling that it's not enforceable.

"The violation of a constitutional right, even for minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes irreparable injury," Urias said during the hearing.

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until at least Oct. 3, when the next hearing is scheduled.

NEW MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL WON'T DEFEND GOVERNOR'S GUN ORDER

New Mexico governor

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during an interview at her office in Santa Fe, N.M., on Aug. 8, 2019. (Steven St John/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced that she needed to respond to recent gun-related deaths, which include an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed while outside a minor league baseball stadium. Six different lawsuits were filed against the executive order.

Urias was appointed by President Biden.

The suspension of open and concealed carry in the defined area was classified as an emergency public health order.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

