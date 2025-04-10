Expand / Collapse search
Dominican Republic

New Jersey woman identified as one of 200 Dominican Republic nightclub collapse victims

Jennifer Contreras traveled to Dominican Republic for her birthday, get beauty styling certification

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Rescue operations continue after nightclub collapse left at least 200 dead Video

Rescue operations continue after nightclub collapse left at least 200 dead

Dominican Republic officials continue rescue operations after a nightclub collapse on Tuesday left at least 200 people dead.

A New Jersey woman has been identified as one of the 218 people who died in a Dominican Republic nightclub collapse late Tuesday.

A translated press release from the island's government said authorities have confirmed 218 deceased victims and rescued 189 people alive from the collapse of Jet Set, an iconic club known for attracting celebrity guests in Santo Domingo.

"These figures reflect both the magnitude of the tragedy and the tireless efforts of the response teams who, from the very beginning, have worked tirelessly and continue to do so in search, rescue and recovery efforts," the Dominican government said.

On Wednesday, friends and family identified one of the 218 deceased victims as 26-year-old Jennifer Contreras of New Jersey.

EX-MLB PLAYER TONY BLANCO CREDITED WITH SAVING FRIEND BEFORE DYING IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ROOF COLLAPSE

Jennifer Contreras takes a selfie in front of a window showing high-rise buildings

On Wednesday, friends and family identified one of the 218 deceased victims as 26-year-old Jennifer Contreras of New Jersey. (Facebook)

Her sister, Luz Contreras, told NJ.com that she owns a nail salon called LuziBeauty in Passiac and that Jennifer had traveled to the Dominican Republic to obtain her eyebrow microblading certification so she could work with her sister in the salon. She was also celebrating her birthday.

AT LEAST 18 DEAD, 120 INJURED IN ROOF COLLAPSE AT DOMINICAN REPUBLIC NIGHTCLUB

Rescue workers search

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Eddy Vittini)

"[E]verybody who knows us knew she was my best friend, my partner in crime. We always did everything together," Luz told NJ.com. "She wanted me to go with her on this trip, but I couldn’t cancel on my clients."

A GoFundMe created in memory of Jennifer Contreras remembers the 26-year-old as a "kind-hearted, loving, and soft person."

DOZENS DEAD, MORE THAN 150 INJURED IN NORTH MACEDONIA NIGHTCLUB FIRE

Jennifer Contreras poses in a dark room, wearing a white jacket

A GoFundMe created in memory of Jennifer Contreras remembers the 26-year-old as a "kind-hearted, loving, and soft person." (Facebook)

"She was an incredible daughter, sister, friend, cousin, and more," a description of the GoFundMe states. "Jennifer was in Santo Domingo to complete a certification class on eyebrow micropigmentation as she was starting a beauty business. She was there to celebrate her birthday and the birthday of family friends."

MISSING AMERICAN STUDENT LINKED TO POPULAR NIGHTCLUB KNOWN FOR EXTRAVAGANT PARTIES, HOURS BEFORE DISAPPEARANCE

Contreras' family is raising money to bring her body back to the United States for a funeral service.

Dominican Republic collapse

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub on April 9, 2025, after its roof collapsed the previous night. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

The entire roof of the Jet Set club collapsed Tuesday evening, and officials received more than 100 emergency calls in the aftermath, including many from people trapped under the rubble.

Emergency rescue operations continued as of Thursday.

Others among the deceased include MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera and merengue icon Rubby Pérez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.