New Jersey woman identified as one of 200 Dominican Republic nightclub collapse victims

A New Jersey woman has been identified as one of the 218 people who died in a Dominican Republic nightclub collapse late Tuesday.

A translated press release from the island's government said authorities have confirmed 218 deceased victims and rescued 189 people alive from the collapse of Jet Set, an iconic club known for attracting celebrity guests in Santo Domingo.

"These figures reflect both the magnitude of the tragedy and the tireless efforts of the response teams who, from the very beginning, have worked tirelessly and continue to do so in search, rescue and recovery efforts," the Dominican government said.

On Wednesday, friends and family identified one of the 218 deceased victims as 26-year-old Jennifer Contreras of New Jersey.

Her sister, Luz Contreras, told NJ.com that she owns a nail salon called LuziBeauty in Passiac and that Jennifer had traveled to the Dominican Republic to obtain her eyebrow microblading certification so she could work with her sister in the salon. She was also celebrating her birthday.

"[E]verybody who knows us knew she was my best friend, my partner in crime. We always did everything together," Luz told NJ.com. "She wanted me to go with her on this trip, but I couldn’t cancel on my clients."

A GoFundMe created in memory of Jennifer Contreras remembers the 26-year-old as a "kind-hearted, loving, and soft person."

"She was an incredible daughter, sister, friend, cousin, and more," a description of the GoFundMe states. "Jennifer was in Santo Domingo to complete a certification class on eyebrow micropigmentation as she was starting a beauty business. She was there to celebrate her birthday and the birthday of family friends."

Contreras' family is raising money to bring her body back to the United States for a funeral service.

The entire roof of the Jet Set club collapsed Tuesday evening, and officials received more than 100 emergency calls in the aftermath, including many from people trapped under the rubble.

Emergency rescue operations continued as of Thursday.

Others among the deceased include MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera and merengue icon Rubby Pérez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.